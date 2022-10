LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Leander Police responded to a double fatal crash shortly after 9 p.m. Friday.

The crash happened at the intersection of 183A Toll Road frontage road southbound and Ranch to Market Road 2243, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Police said the intersection and roads leading to the area will be closed for an extended amount of time. Drivers should seek alternate routes and avoid the area.