AUSTIN (KXAN) — The suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed two people and injured others in Leander last weekend was arrested Thursday by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, led by U.S. Marshals.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at the intersection of 183A Toll Road frontage road and Hero Way, according to the Leander Police Department.

Jose Luis Rebollar Osorio, of Liberty Hill, 35, and Avelina Osorio Lopez, of Bertram, 69, were found dead on the scene.

A 38-year-old woman and two children were taken by ambulance to Dell Children’s Hospital due to their injuries, and a 70-year-old man was also taken by ambulance to St. David’s Round Rock with “incapacitating injuries.”

Jose Luis Gonzalez, 32, of Austin was wanted for leaving the scene of a vehicular accident, according to a release from U.S. Marshals.

The Leander Police Department investigated the crash and identified Gonzalez as the driver of the vehicle that fled the scene.

Leander authorities obtained an arrest warrant on Aug 27 in a Magistrates Court in Williamson County and requested assistance from the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in the Austin Division to locate Gonzalez.

Members of the LSFTF conducted a fugitive investigation and arrested Gonzalez at an apartment complex located in the 900 block Bedford Street in Austin, Texas.

KXAN is working to find attorney information for Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was transported and booked into the Williamson County Jail where he will await further judicial proceedings.