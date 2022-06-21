LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — In a real estate market with skyrocketing active listings, Leander’s 78741 ZIP code ranked as one of the “hottest” areas to call home.

Opendoor released a list Tuesday with the 20 “hottest ZIP codes” in the country in the first half of 2022. Leander ranked No. 6 in the list of 20 areas across the U.S.

The ranking used Multiple Listing Services data where Opendoor brokerages operate and ranked ZIP codes by the total number of homes in 2022 that went into contract within 90 days of listing, according to a release.

The top 10 ZIPs include:

Clarksville, Tennessee: 37042 Celebration, Florida: 34747 Yukon, Oklahoma: 73099 New Braunfels, Texas: 78130 Loganville, Georiga: 30052 Leander, Texas: 78641 Katy, Texas: 77494 Forney, Texas: 75126 Katy, Texas: 77493 Cypress, Texas: 77433

Other Texas cities with top-ranked ZIP codes were in New Braunfels (78130), Katy (77494 and 77493), Forney (75126), Cypress (77432), San Antonio (78253, 78245 and 78254) and Aubrey (76227).