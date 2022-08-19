LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) – A notice was issued Thursday after effluent was accidentally discharged from a wastewater treatment plant in Leander during construction, the city said.

The sewage was discharged into Brushy Creek, which exceeded the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality permit limitations, according to a release from the City of Leander.

The city said during construction taking place between Monday and Wednesday, approximately 4.5 million gallons of unauthorized effluent were discharged into the creek.

On Wednesday, the TCEQ notified city officials of damage to aquatic life in Brushy Creek near Journey Parkway.

“Advisory signs have been placed in prominent locations along Brushy Creek to notify the surrounding public … City officials also are working closely with TCEQ on remediation activities, which will involve cleanup of creek areas over the next few weeks,” the city said in a statement.

City officials said planned construction activities were still ongoing, and contractors were working diligently to restore plant operations to normal working conditions.

The City of Leander also included precautionary statements for people in the area to follow: