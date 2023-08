LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — The Leander Police Department is responding to a fatal crash Saturday on 183A Toll Road at Hero Way.

LPD said the eastbound and westbound lanes of Hero Way are closed as well as southbound 183A Toll frontage road lanes. Police said these roads are expected to be closed “for a significant amount of time.”

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story, and this article will be updated as information is received.