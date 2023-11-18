LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) – The Leander Police Department said a fatal car crash happened north of Bryson Ridge Trail on US 183 Saturday afternoon.

Police told KXAN the crash was between a motorcycle and a vehicle.

LPD said northbound US 183 will be closed north of Bryson and advised people to avoid the area.

This fatal crash occurred hours after a fatal collision between a pedestrian and a train at the 400 block of South US 183, which is between Sonny Drive and FM 2243.

This earlier incident is also causing traffic delays, according to Leander Police.