LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — A man was sentenced to serve seven years in state prison following a September 2022 crash that killed two people in Williamson County.

Cody James Landrum, 25 at the time of the crash, pleaded guilty to two manslaughter charges May 18, according to Williamson County court documents.

According to past KXAN coverage, Police said Landrum’s vehicle struck a motorcycle near the intersection of RM 2243 and 183A Toll Road in Leander around 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30, 2022.

Jeremy Moore, 49, and Angela Barry, 46, were on the motorcycle when they were hit from behind by Landrum, according to police. Both Moore and Barry died at the scene of the crash.

Records showed Landrum had a jail credit of 231 days going toward his sentence.