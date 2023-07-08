LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — A power outage has caused several traffic signals in Leander to stop working, according to the Leander Police Department.

“Please remember to stop at a signal that is not working! It isn’t red, but it isn’t green either. Treat the intersection as a 4-way stop,” LPD said.

According to Pedernales Electric Cooperative, as of 8:30 a.m., roughly 8,000 meters were out in the Leander area.

The cause of the outage is unknown. The PEC outage map estimates power will be restored around 11:45 a.m. Saturday.

KXAN reached out to PEC regarding the outage.