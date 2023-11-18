LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) – The Leander Police Department said someone has died as a result of a collision between a CapMetro train and a pedestrian Saturday.

The crash occurred at the 400 block of South US 183, which is between Sonny Drive and FM 2243.

Leander police said there will be a significant traffic impact as officers investigate the incident. Police recommend avoiding the area until further notice.

CapMetro confirmed on X that there have been rail delays due to an incident involving a CapMetro train and an individual.

The transportation authority said a bus bridge is in place to help those who need to travel between the Lakeline and Leander stations.