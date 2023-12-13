LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Leander Independent School District and the Travis County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a substitute teacher was reported as having a gun on a LISD campus on Wednesday, LCISD confirmed in a that was sent to parents.

That letter came from the principal of Four Points Middle School in Leander.

The district said the substitute teacher, who had a license to carry, “will no longer be allowed to serve as a substitute for the district.”

“We want to thank the students who reported the incident to staff. We commend their communication and effort to ensure an expedited, yet thorough investigation was conducted,” the principal said in the letter. “We are taking this situation seriously. Bringing a gun to any school violates federal and state law.”

Read the full letter sent to Four Points MS parents below: