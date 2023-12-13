LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Leander Independent School District and the Travis County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a substitute teacher was reported as having a gun on a LISD campus on Wednesday, LCISD confirmed in a that was sent to parents.
That letter came from the principal of Four Points Middle School in Leander.
The district said the substitute teacher, who had a license to carry, “will no longer be allowed to serve as a substitute for the district.”
“We want to thank the students who reported the incident to staff. We commend their communication and effort to ensure an expedited, yet thorough investigation was conducted,” the principal said in the letter. “We are taking this situation seriously. Bringing a gun to any school violates federal and state law.”
Read the full letter sent to Four Points MS parents below:
Good afternoon Four Points Middle School families and staff,
The safety and security of all students are our top priority at Four Points Middle School. With that in mind, I’m writing to inform you that LISD administration and Travis County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a gun on campus.
Through conducting the investigation, it was determined a substitute teacher with a license to carry brought a firearm to the school. In cooperation with law enforcement officers, our administrative team has handled the situation appropriately. The person involved will no longer be allowed to serve as a substitute for the district.
We want to thank the students who reported the incident to staff. We commend their communication and effort to ensure an expedited, yet thorough investigation was conducted. I encourage our whole community to See Something, Say Something, whether you are reaching out to campus leaders or through the use of anonymous alerts.
We are taking this situation seriously. Bringing a gun to any school violates federal and state law. Please take this opportunity to remind family and other campus visitors that it is never appropriate to bring any such weapons to school. Although none of our students were ever in any danger, we will always prioritize any reports of this nature in an utmost manner.
I appreciate all our community does to help keep our campus a safe, welcoming place of learning. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact the school office. Thank you for your continued support of Four Points Middle School.Principal Steve Crawford, Four Points MS