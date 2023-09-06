LEANDER, Texas (Sept. 5, 2023) — Plans to build a new development in Leander will soon take a major step forward, a real estate company said Tuesday.

St. John Properties said it plans to break ground in early spring 2024 on a 120,000-square-foot office building.

The Maryland-based company said it would be the city’s “first Class ‘A’ office building” and the first commercial component of the 116-acre urban, mixed-use Northline development 30 miles north of Austin. That is east of US Highway 183, west of US Highway 183-A and south of San Gabriel Parkway.

According to Building Owners and Managers Association International, Class A buildings are defined as “most prestigious buildings competing for premier office users with rents above average for the area. Buildings have high quality standard finishes, state of the art systems, exceptional accessibility and a definite market presence.”

St. John Properties said the four-story building is “designed to earn LEED certification” and would offer 15,500 square feet of ground floor retail and restaurant space.

It said the building at 1157 Main St. is scheduled to be completed in the first half of 2025.

The Northline project is scheduled to be built out by 2031, according to the project’s website.

Residents will begin moving into Northline’s first apartments and townhomes later in 2023, according to the announcement.

“This project will help meet pent-up demand for office space in Leander, including among small

business owners living in the area who want to work close to home,” said Brooke Harlander,

Regional Partner at St. John Properties.

According to Tuesday’s announcement, the start of construction on the new office building will mark a major milestone for Northline.

The company said Leander’s new downtown district is slated to include more than 5 million square feet of office, retail, residential, hotel and civic space as well as what it called a signature park.

“We’re in the process of creating a downtown mixed-use environment and the addition of this

building is the first big step in diversifying and enhancing commercial space at Northline,” said

Alex Tynberg, principal of Northline Leander Development Company. “This building will offer

retail on the ground floor and help draw in other retailers to Northline by providing a consistent

customer base for shops and restaurants on weekdays — including workers coming into Leander

from other communities.”

“This development greatly enhances Leander’s opportunity to bring primary employers to our

community,” said Randall Malik, Director of Economic Development for the City of Leander.

“Given that many companies have a condensed timeline for relocation, the presence of move-in

ready office spaces in Leander positions us to be a more attractive destination for new

businesses.”