LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — A man pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge earlier this month after a hit-and-run crash killed two people in Leander over two years ago.

Alan Gaytan of Hutto was sentenced to 10 years in jail for the September 2020 crash, according to court records. He was 21 at the time. Gaytan already has a jail credit of 791 days — a little over two years.

Police at the time said Gaytan was going southbound on U.S. Highway 183A and ran a red light, hitting a motorcycle that was reportedly making a U-turn.

Two people on the motorcycle were killed: a man in his 40s and a 17 year old who went to Burnet High School.

After the crash, witnesses at the time said Gaytan’s car spun out near a gas station. He then left his car and ran away.