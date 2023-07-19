Leander’s mayor and city manager say while current water issues improve, restrictions will stay put for now.

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Leander said water pumps that failed last week and caused tighter water restrictions are getting closer to operating at full capacity. As its water supplier continues those repairs, it asks customers to keep conserving water.

Leander is currently under Phase 3 water restrictions, which limit all outdoor watering to hand-held only.

These restrictions were a result of several water pumps on a raw water barge operated by the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority failing last week.

As of Wednesday, BCRUA’s General Manager Karen Bondy said almost all pumps on the barge are now up and running.

“BCRUA’s raw water barge has seven pumps that supply lake water to the water treatment plant. Five pumps can deliver the full capacity of the plant, with two pumps as backups. Since Friday, six pumps have been available, with the seventh available 75 percent of the day. Crews are working to bring the seventh pump to full capacity.” Karen Bondy, BCRUA General Manager

Christine DeLisle, Mayor of Leander, said the city has historically experienced water issues, but the recent extreme heat has put even more strain on its water infrastructure.

DeLisle said restrictions will remain out of an abundance of caution for now.

“We don’t want to give our residents and businesses a sense of ‘everything’s fine’ and then find out that it’s not. So, we’re just doing our due diligence right now before we lift that, but things are going really well,” DeLisle said.