LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — A teenage student at the Leander Independent School District died following a suspected fentanyl poisoning, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

“This devastating incident serves as a poignant reminder that the specter of drugs looms not only on the outskirts of our neighborhoods but permeates through the hallways of our educational institutions,” a Williamson County Sheriff’s Office statement read in part. “In the face of this tragedy, we are compelled to rally together as a community to take decisive action in educating our students about the inherent dangers and working collaboratively to ensure their safety.”

The Williamson County Overdose Task Force is a local coalition that works on communitywide efforts to educate residents on the dangers of illicit substances like fentanyl and to help minimize overdoses and fatalities. That task force includes local organization members such as Texas Against Fentanyl, Bluebonnet Trails Community Services, the Drug Enforcement Agency and Rise Recovery Services, per the release.

“As a community, we are called upon to unite against the pervasive threat of drugs, to honor the memory of the lives we have lost, and to prevent further senseless losses,” the release added. “It is our collective responsibility to foster an environment that prioritizes education, open communication, and support for those in need.”