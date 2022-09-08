LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Leander is prohibiting all outdoor watering starting Thursday as it prepares for an upcoming repair of a raw water pipeline, according to a release from the City.

The City said during inspections by the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority early last month, contractors found a new leak in a part of the line that was previously repaired last year. The line carries raw water from Lake Travis into the BCRUA water treatment facility, the City’s primary source for drinking water.

Work on the line is set to start Sept. 21 and could last about 10 to 14 days, the City said. The City of Cedar Park will be implementing similar water restrictions by Sept. 21 as well, but the BCRUA plant only provides about 20% of Cedar Park’s total daily water use.

During the repair timeframe, the plant will be out of service. Leander’s water treatment capacity will be reduced by over 50% from 25 million to 9 million gallons per day, according to the City. In July, Leander’s water use was about 18 million gallons per day.

Watering restrictions

Leander water customers should shut off irrigation systems altogether until line repairs are complete and limit other nonessential uses of water until further notice. Hand-held watering is also banned, the City said. The City explained the largest water demands stem from residential and commercial irrigation systems that are used during hot, dry temperatures.

Officials will be monitoring water demand each day to hopefully reduce citywide water usage to no more than 9 million gallons per day before and during the line repairs.

The City explained prohibiting outdoor watering is part of Phase 4 conservation measures, which go into effect Thursday. Other Phase 4 actions on the part of the City include:

Turning off irrigation systems at all public parks and city facilities

Turning off all commercial irrigation systems

Discontinuing water main and line flushing unless necessary for public health, safety and welfare

Delaying accepting and approving pool permit applications

Strongly encouraging delay of landscape installation or related building activities, which may require

nonessential water uses

Residents are encouraged to report water violations to the City of Leander’s Code Enforcement Division. The City will first try to notify first-time violators of Phase 4 measures before issuing citations.

Other measures

The City will take more measures starting Monday, Sept. 19, the week the repairs are set to start, including:

Closing the Lakewood and Bledsoe park splash pads

Prohibiting all water connections for construction-related activities

Delaying new water meter installations

For updates, Leander water customers can monitor this Public Works page online. Notifications will be posted on City of Leander accounts on social media as well.