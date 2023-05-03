Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for May 3, 2023.

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Leander police took two people into custody after a search Wednesday near an apartment complex on Ronald Reagan Boulevard, LPD said on Twitter.

Around 12 p.m., police said they had a large presence of officers in the 16760 block of Ronald Reagan Blvd., which is between Hero Way and Crystal Falls Parkway. Police said one person was taken into custody around 11:50 a.m., while another remained at large.

In an update on Twitter at 12:23 p.m., LPD said the other person was taken into custody and there was “no further threat to the community.”

Leander police said it will provide additional information “soon.”