LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Leander Police responded to a rollover crash in Leander on Monday, which is impacting traffic, the agency said on social media.

Around 4:49 p.m., police responded to the crash at 183A Toll and Bryson Ridge Trail. Only one northbound lane is open, according to police.

Drivers should avoid the area, as well as expect delays. Police said drivers should slow down if they must come through the scene.

No other details were available on Monday.