LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — The Leander Police Department provided more details involving a retired Austin Police officer who died in a crash in Leander over the weekend.

At approximately 11:50 a.m., Nov. 12, officers responded to the 8600 block of Ranch-to-Market Road 2243 for a report of a rollover crash, according to a news release from LPD.

According to police, a Ford Excursion driving westbound “had a mechanical/tire related issue and crossed the double yellow center lane divider,” which struck a Chevrolet Silverado head-on. The Silverado then rolled off the roadway

The retired officer was identified as Ray Shillito Jr., 51, of Austin, according to police.

Shillito had recently retired from APD and was working with the City of Austin Development Services Department, according to LPD.

The crash remained under investigation Wednesday, police said.