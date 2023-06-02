LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — A person is dead after an employee fired a gun at them during an alleged theft at Leander Liquors Wednesday night, according to the Leander Police Department.

Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, the Leander Police Department responded to an emergency call of a theft at Leander Liquors, which is located at 2403 S. Hwy 183 in Leander.

According to Leander PD, when officers arrived, they were told three people had taken liquor bottles from the store without paying, and the store clerk fired a gun at them.

Shortly after the theft call in Leander, the Cedar Park Police Department responded to a report of a person suffering from gunshot wounds near 1701 N. Bell Boulevard in Cedar Park, which is about a mile and a half away from the liquor store.

Leander officers arrived at the scene and confirmed the person suffering from gunshot wounds matched the description of one of the people involved in the alleged theft, Leander PD said in a release.

He was identified by Leander police as Johnny Cabrera, 22.

Cabrera died from the gunshots wounds while he was being transported to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center.

KXAN reached out to ask the Leander Police Department if any charges have been filed related to the incident. This story will be updated when we receive a response.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Detective Carlos Villarreal at 512-528-2811 or cvillarreal@leandertx.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.