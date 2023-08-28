LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — The Leander Police Department identified multiple people involved in a deadly crash that occurred on the 183A Toll frontage road over the weekend, according to an LPD news release.

At approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Hero Way and 183A Toll Road frontage road, according to police.

The primary vehicles involved in the crash were a Toyota Rav 4 and a Chevrolet Suburban pulling a trailer, the release said. Additionally, a Toyota Yaris and a Volkswagen Jetta were involved in the crash, but there were no injuries to the occupants, the release said.

The passenger from the Suburban, who is from Killeen, was taken to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center with possible injuries, according to police. LPD said it had not made contact with the passenger as of Monday, but the investigation was ongoing.

The driver of the Toyota, Jose Luis Rebollar Osorio, of Liberty Hill, 35, and front seat passenger, Avelina Osorio Lopez, of Bertram, 69, were found dead on the scene. A 38-year-old woman and

two children were taken by ambulance to Dell Children’s Hospital due to their injuries.

A 70-year-old man was also by ambulance to St. David’s Round Rock with incapacitating injuries.

The crash remained under investigation on Monday.