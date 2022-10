LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Police said they found a man with autism after he disappeared early Thursday morning.

The Leander Police Department posted an update on social media at about 9:50 a.m. that read the man “has been located and is in good health.” Police also thanked people for reporting tips about his whereabouts.

Police initially said he was last seen at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday.