LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — A Leander Police patrol vehicle was hit by a suspected drunk driver Tuesday night, police said, and the driver was arrested on a DWI charge.

The Leander Police Department posted a photo of its damaged vehicle on social media, showing the back end completely crushed.

The department said two officers (one officer-in-training and a field training officer) were inside the vehicle when the crash happened. They were parked on the shoulder of the roadway, running radar, when the driver hit their vehicle from behind.

Both officers received minor injuries from the crash and were released from the hospital by Wednesday morning, police said.

The collision took place around 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 17700 block of Ronald Reagan Blvd. That’s just north of Hero Way.

“Please plan ahead and get a safe ride home. Don’t ruin a life,” the police department wrote.

Joel Ramirez, 38 (Williamson County Jail Photo)

The driver, whom police identified as Joel Ramirez, 38, was arrested on a DWI charge and taken to the Williamson County Jail.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, a person is considered intoxicated when their blood alcohol concentration reaches 0.08%. But the agency went on to say as soon as drugs or alcohol begin to impair your driving, flying or boating ability, you’re breaking the law.

In Texas, for your first DWI offense, you could face up to a $2,000 fine and up to 180 days in jail when convicted, with three mandatory days. You could also lose your driver’s license for up to a year, TxDOT said.