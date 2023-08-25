Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN New Today’s top headlines for Aug. 25, 2023.

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — In a meeting Thursday, the board for Leander ISD decided it would file an exception for House Bill 3, which was set to place armed security officers at every campus.

The district said it shared plans to implement the HB3 requirement, but due to a lack of funding and staff, LISD decided it would file a good cause exception.

LISD said there were plans under consideration, which included school marshals as well as its own police department.

The next board meetings are scheduled for Sept. 7 and 21.