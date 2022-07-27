LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — The Leander Independent School District is holding a job fair Wednesday.

The positions are for bus drivers and monitors, food service, housekeeping, maintenance and substitute teachers.

Earlier this month, Leander ISD said it had the following open positions:

Substitutes: 1,000

Bus Drivers: 35

CNS: 130

Custodial Services: 80

According to Leander ISD, bus drivers can earn $20 to $24 an hour. Custodians can earn $15 to $23 an hour.

The district said substitute teachers will start at $115 a day with certified subs making up to $175 a day.

Wednesday’s job fair is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Leander High School Performing Arts Center at 3301 S. Bagdad Rd.

Leander ISD has the list of openings on the careers page of its website. You can also call (512) 570-0130 for more information.