AUSTIN (KXAN) — Members of a Leander ISD high school marching band and dance company head to New York next week to appear in a holiday tradition.

According to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade website, the Vandegrift High School Viper Marching Band and Vision Dance Company will perform in the Nov. 24 parade.

The 300+ member band is directed by Katie VanDoren.

The parade website said the band won the Bands of America Grand National Champion Award in 2019, the Sudler Shield International Marching Band Award and won the Bands of America Regional Championships four times.

Vandegrift High is the not first Austin-area school to appear in the parade. The Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders Marching Stars Band performed in 2021.

You can watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on KXAN on Nov. 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.