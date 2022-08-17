LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Administration for the Leander Independent School District closed its open number of teaching positions by 150 going into the first day of school Wednesday. The district’s superintendent said only 80 teaching jobs are vacant; that number is down from 230 reported in mid-July.

Superintendent Bruce Gearing said the gap was closed by human resources staff and district principals searching extensively for teachers to fill its classrooms in the last couple months of summer. He said he is much more comfortable with the 80 vacancies.

“We have about 80 teaching positions, but when you put that in the context of we have over 2,300 teachers in the district, that number is not unreasonable this time in the year,” said Gearing.

KXAN’s Mercedez Hernandez will have more from the district’s first day back on KXAN News at 4 p.m.