LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Leander will soon be on the hunt for a new municipal leader, following the resignation of City Manager Rick Beverlin Tuesday.

Beverlin accepted an offer with the City of Nacogdoches, Texas, to serve as its city manager, per a City of Leander news release Wednesday. Beverlin had served in his role with the city since 2019.

Leander City Council will officially consider accepting Beverlin’s resignation at its council meeting on Thursday, Sept. 7. As part of that discussion, Leander City Council members will meet in closed session and discuss the hiring process for its next city manager, the release added.

“I appreciate all your support and that of the community and our local and regional partners. It is a bittersweet moment and wish all of you the best and the city much success, prosperity, and peace,” Beverlin wrote in a letter notifying council of his decision.

His last day serving Leander is slated for Nov. 1, per the release.

A Houston native, Beverlin has worked for more than 20 years in the realms of urban and transportation planning, transit, municipal management and administration as well as economic development in both the greater Austin and Houston areas, per the release.