LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities told KXAN a gas line that leaked Wednesday night in front of Leander High School was repaired as of early Thursday morning. All of South Bagdad Road is back open in the area.

Leander Police posted at 5:55 p.m. Wednesday that South Bagdad Road was closed due to a large gas leak in front of the school.

Police updated the post just after 7 p.m. to say northbound lanes were open but southbound lanes were closed until repairs could be made.

Leander city officials told KXAN Wednesday evening they expected Atmos Energy crews to repair the gas line by the time school began Thursday morning.

City officials said the leak was caused by a contractor working on Bagdad Road.