LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) – A crossing guard for the Leander Independent School District was taken to the hospital after being hit by a trailer Thursday afternoon, according to the Leander Police Department.

Police said officers were told about the crash at 2:38 p.m. at the intersection of South West Drive and Sonny Drive.

Leander PD said the driver of a Ford truck and trailer had just turned onto South West Drive when the crossing guard stepped out into the crosswalk to stop traffic. Police said the trailer hit the guard and knocked her to the ground.

According to Leander PD, “it has not determined that any moving violations were the cause.”

Police said the driver of the truck stayed behind and helped in the investigation.

The crossing guard had non-life threatening injuries, according to Leander PD.

Police said the department’s accident reconstruction team was investigating the collision.