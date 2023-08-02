LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Officials in Leander reported a power outage was caused after a vehicle crashed into a power pole in the area.

The crash occurred at US 183 and Crystal Falls Parkway, according to the city.

“The power outage is estimated to last two to three hours. PEC reports that 2,550 meters are affected,” the city said.

According to the Pedernales Electric Cooperative, crews were on-site working to restore service as safely and quickly as possible.

PEC’s outage map showed the outage occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m., and it was estimated to be restored by 2:15 p.m.

Leander Police said the intersection where the crash occurred was shut down. Travelers should expect delays until 1 p.m., according to police, and motorists in the area were asked to find an alternate route.