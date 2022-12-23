LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Leander opened a temporary warming center for residents experiencing natural gas outages.

Many Atmos Energy customers have been experiencing low or no gas pressure Friday. The gas company issued a conservation alert.

“The City of Leander is working with Atmos officials to assist where possible and communicate with affected residents,” the city’s website read.

Leander residents in need of a temporary warming center can travel to Life Church located at 1393 E. Woodview Dr.

Several people in KXAN’s viewing area submitted emails reporting they’re experiencing low or no gas pressure, leaving them without heat and other necessities in their homes.

The city said officials will continue to monitor and evaluate available resources in the event of prolonged or expanded outages. Check its website for updates.