LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — An almost $763 million bond package will go before Leander ISD voters this week. The three propositions named in the district’s proposal lay out upgrades to campus security measures, renovations to school facilities and technology improvements.

Prop A is the most expensive proposition listed in the proposal, at the cost of $698.33 million. It would allow the district to build two new elementary schools, buy land for future facilities and improve safety and security projects at every campus in LISD.

Some of those improvements listed in the proposal include digital mapping systems, forced-entry-resistant film and lockdown button upgrades.

This proposition, if passed, would also allow the district to buy new buses and other district vehicles.

Prop B costs $50.82 million and centers around technology improvements at LISD. These include replacing student and staff devices as well as improving broadband access in the district.

Prop C costs $13.67 million and would bring renovations to LISD’s Don Tew Performing Arts Center and South Performing Arts Center.

Election Day is May 6, 2023.