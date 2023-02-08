LEANDER, Texas (ABJ) — An economic development project that had been billed as a milestone for a Williamson County suburb has fizzled out.

Leander City Council voted Feb. 2 to terminate a Chapter 380 incentives agreement for “Project Cutting Edge” — the codename for a Cangshan Cutlery Co. factory and headquarters. It was supposed to be a 400,000-square-foot facility at 204 Heritage Grove Road that would have employed hundreds.

Leander officials confirmed that the Cangshan project is no longer active, adding that “the company’s timeline, relocation, and cost estimates for buildout didn’t align with their short-term facility needs,” and that the termination of the incentives agreement was mutually agreed upon.

It also opens up a prime site for other companies looking to expand to the city in Williamson County, which is north of Austin.

