LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — A structure fire in Leander is forcing several road closures on Saturday evening, according to a tweet from the Leander Police Department.

The structure fire is in the 1400 block of Horizon Park Boulevard. The post says the road from Crystal Falls Parkway to Spring Hollow is closed and “will be closed for a while.”

The Leander Fire Department is at the scene with Leander police assisting.