Leander police identify man killed in crash with semi in early June

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Leander police identified the man killed in a rollover crash at the intersection of Highway 29 and Ronald W. Reagan Boulevard earlier in June.

Police said that on June 2, around 8:43 a.m. a call came in of a crash between an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup, Curtis Townsend, 39, was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was taken to Round Rock St. David’s Hospital with minor injuries.

Police say Townsend was traveling east on Highway 29 while the semi was heading north on Ronald Reagan Boulevard. Witnesses say the driver of the semi ran a red light crashing into the pickup.

The road was shut down for several hours while the incident was investigated.