Leander police identify man killed in crash after lying down across roadway

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Police have identified the man killed in a crash on Oct. 14 in Leander where investigators say he was lying in the road.

Leander police say that a woman in a gray Ford pickup truck was driving south near the 500 block of Horizon Park Boulevard. She hit a man later identified as Hunter Levy Ching who was lying on the roadway.

Police were called to the scene around 7:45 p.m. and Ching was taken to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The woman remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing but no criminal charges are expected to be filed at this time.