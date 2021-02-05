Leander ISD website issues continue, plan in place to move platforms

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — The Leander Independent School District continues to have problems with its website Friday morning.

District officials say its main website, www.leanderisd.org, is not operational and the site redirects to a note explaining the ongoing issues.

“Our hosting provider has not provided us with details other than this is impact districts across the nation,” the message says. Officials say the outage doesn’t affect other campus websites.

Oddly enough, the district has been working on moving platforms and hosting provider for the past six months. The district says that move is still weeks away from being completed, but the campus websites have already been moved.

“We look forward to getting our site up and running, then launching our new site with added functionality and reliability,” the district said.