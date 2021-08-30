Leander ISD to limit capacity at indoor extracurricular events while in ‘red stage’

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Indoor extracurricular events in the Leander Independent School District will have a 50% capacity limit starting Monday.

Officials with LISD said the limit will be in effect as long as the district is in its “red stage” when it comes to COVID-19 cases. The district’s COVID-19 dashboard shows as of Aug. 27 it has 358 cases of COVID-19.

Once the district gets back to its “yellow stage,” capacity limits will be lifted, officials said.

Masks are required in all indoor LISD events, and officials ask that as soon as a contest is over that people please leave in a timely manner so seats are open for other people watching the next game. That’s especially important for middle school games, officials said.

All tickets must be purchased online, but LISD and UIL passes are all accepted.