Leander ISD to implement clear bag policy at football games

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Leander Independent School District is reminding fans it will implement a clear bag policy at all varsity football games taking place at LISD regional stadiums for the 2019-20 school year in an effort to improve safety.

The new rules will allow bags that are clear and do not exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches, one-gallon clear plastic bags and small purses or clutches that are no bigger than a hand.

Leander ISD clear bag policy (Photo courtesy Leander ISD Facebook)

Bags not allowed include backpacks, large tote bags, colored plastic storage bags, fanny packs, straw or mesh bags, reusable grocery bags, camera or binocular cases and large totes. Diaper bags will also be banned from stadiums.

Any guests with a banned bag will be allowed into the stadium after the bag has been returned to their car. Stadiums will carry a limited number of clear one-gallon bags for patrons.

Austin ISD, Lake Travis ISD, Hays CISD and Pflugerville ISD added clear bag policies over the past year. The University of Texas also enforces the clear bag policy at all its sporting events.

