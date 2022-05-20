LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — The Leander Fire Department said they got a report of a “puppy” stuck in a drain pipe this week, but when crews showed up — surprise — they found it was actually a raccoon.

“It appeared that the baby racoon fell through the grate that was covering the drain, then became stuck in the narrow pipe further under ground,” they wrote in a Facebook post.

The Leander Fire Department responded to what they thought was a puppy stuck in a drain pipe. It was a raccoon (Courtesy Leander Fire Department).

The folks who called firefighters for help were able to get the racoon to a wild animal rehoming organization, according to Leander Fire. The raccoon appeared to be unharmed.