AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Central Texas community is mourning the loss of Scott and Tiffini Cunningham, who were killed in a crash during a family trip to Phoenix.

The Cunninghams were in Arizona for a college visit for the oldest son Cade who has plans to play baseball in college.

“Independent. Fiercely loyal,” said Brant Troutman, Tiffini’s brother, about the couple.

On March 18, the family of five’s SUV collided with a sedan before careening into a light pole, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Authorities say the whole family was taken to the hospital, where Tiffini died from her injuries.

According to a Go Fund Me Page set up for the family, Scott died on March 30.

A family spokesperson tells us all three children – Cade, Carly and Leila – are out of the hospital and will survive.

Friends and family in Central Texas have been holding prayer vigils for the Cunninghams.