LCRA: Initial tests show Lake Travis water not toxic despite dog’s death

LCRA warns pet owners to keep their dogs out of the water for now

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While initial tests for blue-green algae toxins came back negative from the Hudson Bend area of Lake Travis, the Lower Colorado River Authority still wants people to keep their pets out of the water until more test results come back.

LCRA’s Clara Tuma said Thursday that tests for cyanotoxin, the toxin potentially deadly to dogs that blooming blue-green algae produce in area lakes, were negative. Tuma said the agency gathered more samples from active algae, decaying algae and other vegetation near Travis Landing on the east side of Hudson Bend for additional testing.

Tuma said the results of those tests should come back Friday or Monday. The samples are being tested in labs in both Austin and Florida.

“For now, we continue to recommend people do not let their dogs play in the water in the Hudson Bend area of Lake Travis,” Tuma said.

Reports started coming into the LCRA Monday about dogs getting sick after swimming in the area. One dog had a seizure and died. One of the symptoms of cyanotoxin exposure in dogs is seizures, so that was one of the reasons that prompted LCRA to test for the toxin.

KXAN’s Tahera Rahman talked Tuesday to the breeder of the dog that died. Crystalyn, the owner of Regency Ranch Golden Retrievers, said she was happy to see the LCRA move so quickly to test the water and warn the public.

“The main goal was to let other people know that this is happening and that there could be a danger,” Crystalyn said. “I am extremely overwhelmed and happy that this information is getting out there.”

Crystalyn said the owner of Hamilton, the dog she bred, told her the story of how he died.

“He ended up having a seizure, going into respiratory distress and then cardiac arrest,” Crystalyn said.

The LCRA says it has not received reports about dogs getting sick after swimming in any other area of Lake Travis.