AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than $800,000 has been awarded to several community projects across the region by the Lower Colorado River Authority.

The agency has given out $819,176 to help fund 36 projects across its electric, water and transmission service areas. The funds are part of the LCRA’s Community Development Partnership Program (CDPP).

Sixteen of the grants are for first responders, primarily volunteer fire departments, and will provide them with new protective gear, heart monitors, defibrillators, emergency vehicles and other critical resources.

Other projects include renovations to community parks and historic buildings.

“These projects contribute to the health, safety and development of local communities,” LCRA General Manager Phil Wilson said. “Whether it’s providing new rescue equipment for first responders or replacing an outdated playscape at a community park, these projects help improve lives and support communities across the LCRA service territory.”

The LCRA has given out 1,888 community grants, totaling nearly $49 million. The CDPP grants are awarded twice a year for capital projects.

Volunteer fire departments, emergency responders, cities and counties, schools, libraries, civic groups, museums and other tax-exempt nonprofits are eligible to receive a grant.

The application period for the next round of grants will open July 1 and run through July 31. You can apply here.