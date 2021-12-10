LCRA awards more than $730,000 in grants to area community projects

LCRA representatives present a $50,000 grant to the Wall Volunteer Fire Department for a new firetruck to serve the growing region. The grant is part of LCRA’s Community Development Partnership Program. (Courtesy LCRA)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 30 community projects across the region just got a big boost in funding, thanks to the Lower Colorado River Authority.

The agency announced Friday it has awarded more than $730,000 in grants to projects across its electric, water and transmission service areas. The money is part of the LCRA’s Community Development Partnership Program.

Fourteen of the grants are for first responders — primarily volunteer fire departments — and will provide them with new protective gear, emergency vehicles and other critical resources.

“By helping supply new protective gear and better, up-to-date equipment, we can make it easier for first responders to get to emergencies quickly, with top-notch gear at their sides as they work to protect people who need help,” said Phil Wilson, general manager of the LCRA.

In total, the LCRA has given out 1,752 community grants, totaling nearly $48 million.

The CDPP grants are awarded twice a year for capital projects for VFDs, emergency responders, cities and counties, schools, libraries, civic groups, museums and other tax-exempt nonprofits.

The application period for the next round of grants will open Jan. 1 and run through midnight on Jan 31. You can apply here.