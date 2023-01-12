AUSTIN (KXAN) — Almost one million dollars has been awarded to projects across the region in the latest round of the Lower Colorado River Authority’s community grants program.

The LCRA has awarded $986,031 to 46 projects across its electric, water and transmission service areas. The funds are part of the agency’s Community Development Partnership Program (CDPP), which to date has awarded grants totaling almost $50 million.

Five of the latest grants are for $50,000, including to Blanco County to pay for crew quarters at a new base for air medical services in the county, and to Menard County for a new irrigation system, trees and fencing at a public park next to the county courthouse.

The LCRA said almost half of the new grants go to first responders, giving money for things like new personal protective equipment and refurbished emergency vehicles.

“To help safeguard their communities, first responders need reliable, safe vehicles and up-to-date protective gear and equipment,” LCRA General Manager Phil Wilson said. “LCRA is pleased that these grants will assist first responders and help them to operate safely and effectively.”

Other projects include updates and improvements at community centers and parks.

Since the beginning of the program, the LCRA has given out 1,934 community grants in total. The CDPP grants are awarded twice a year for capital projects.

Volunteer fire departments, emergency responders, cities and counties, schools, libraries, civic groups, museums and other tax-exempt nonprofits are eligible to receive a grant.

The application period for the next round of grants closes at midnight on Jan. 31. You can apply here.