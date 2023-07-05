AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Lower Colorado River Authority has awarded more than $800,000 to first responders and community projects in the latest round of the agency’s community grants program.

The LCRA awarded $814,951 to 34 projects across its wholesale electric, water and transmission service areas. The funds are part of the agency’s Community Development Partnership Program (CDPP), which to date has awarded grants totaling almost $50 million.

The two largest grants went to Bellville Little League, in Austin County, for a new lighting system and the Eagle Lake Volunteer Fire Department, in Colorado County, for a brand new building.

The LCRA said almost half of the new grants go to first responders, giving money for things like fire station upgrades, new specialized firefighting gear, rescue tools and life-saving equipment.

“These grants will help protect the first responders who work so hard to keep the rest of us safe,” LCRA General Manager Phil Wilson said. “LCRA is pleased to support first responders and say thank you for their continuing dedication to public service and their communities.”

Since the beginning of the program, the LCRA has given out 1,967 community grants in total. The CDPP grants are awarded twice a year for capital projects.

Volunteer fire departments, emergency responders, cities and counties, schools, libraries, civic groups, museums and other tax-exempt nonprofits are eligible to receive a grant. Applicants requesting more than $5,000 in grant funding must give matching funds of at least 20% of the total project cost.

The application period for the next round of grants closes at midnight on July 31. You can apply here.