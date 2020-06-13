LAWSUIT: Mom of woman shot, killed by APD officer in 2018 incident says fatal shots were unnecessary

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The mother of a woman who was killed during an incident with Austin Police Department officers in 2018 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit — saying that police unnecessarily used fatal measures.

Iris E. Salazar, mother of 20-year-old Leslie Salazar, is suing the City of Austin and the two APD officers involved in her death during a June 7, 2018 altercation, which began with a 911 call.

BACKGROUND: Father questions why daughter with a knife was shot, killed by officer

The incident happened after officers Thomas Brown and Elias Robles responded to an Austin home in response to a 911 call that a woman’s cousin was drunkenly chasing her with a knife.

According to police, when Brown and Robles walked toward the kitchen while calling Salazar’s name, she came walking around the corner with a knife — at which time Brown shot her three times, killing her.

“Immediately you can see them backing up on their body cameras, giving the command to drop the knife. She continues to walk in their direction and at that point, one officer fired his weapon and the suspect at that point does go down on the ground,” said APD Chief Brian Manley at the time.

The lawsuit claims the officers used excessive and fatal force which was not warranted given Salazar’s petite stature and distance from the officers.

“Leslie wasn’t a threat to anyone,” Daiel McGarvey II, Salazar’s father, previously said. “She weighed at the most 95 pounds. I’m prior military and can easily disarm a 300-pound man without issue. Disarming her wouldn’t have been difficult. At the most the officer could’ve tased or pepper sprayed her instead. Killing her wasn’t justified.”

Both Robles and Brown, according to the lawsuit, say they felt threatened.

The lawsuit claims that the City of Austin is responsible for the officers’ actions, as they acted in accordance with protocols and did not have adequate de-escalation training. The lawsuit says that the officers could have used “less-lethal” actions, but instead chose to use the most extreme.

The lawsuit is asking for monetary relief over $1 million.