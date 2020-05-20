Lawsuit filed against Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody over alleged attempt to re-contract with ‘Live PD’

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County commissioners have filed a lawsuit — to stop the county’s sheriff Robert Chody and the A&E TV show “Live PD.”

BACKGROUND: Wilco commissioners send cease-and-desist to ‘irresponsible Sheriff’ Chody, others over Live PD

The county commissioners agreed to file the suit at its meeting on Tuesday. The court previously voted to terminate the contract with the TV show — and now they say he tried to re-contract with the show against the court’s decision.

In a statement from the law firm hired, they say in part:

“Sheriff Chody doesn’t need live TV to do his job, but he didn’t like losing the spotlight. More concerned about show business than sheriff business, Sheriff Chody went behind the Commissioners’ backs and secretly and illegally tried to re-contract with the show.”

The lawsuit states that on or around March 6, Chody “secretly executed” an agreement with the production company that produces “Live PD” without permission.

Attorneys claim that previous contracts between Williamson County and the production company, Big Fish, had included a box for the county judge to sign off. Williamson County claims Chody removed that signature block in an “underhanded effort to defy the will of the Commissioners Court.”

The Williamson County attorneys want to stop the use of county buildings, vehicles, and property from being used with the production.

Additionally, county attorneys say that “Live PD” became a distraction for the Chody, saying:

“Blinded by the TV lights, Sheriff Chody has lost sight of his core duties as

Sheriff of Williamson County. His job is sheriff, not TV producer, reality TV star or show business agent.”

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office tells KXAN Sheriff Chody has not yet been served with the lawsuit and is therefore unable to comment.