Austin (KXAN) — With New Year’s Eve tomorrow, local law enforcement agencies have stepped up their presence to catch drunk drivers Saturday night.

The Round Rock Police Department says it has increased the hours its DWI unit will be on patrol this weekend and that it will pay particular attention to parts of town with large concentrations of bars.

A spokesperson with the Texas Department of Public Safety said troopers have already been making more patrols to stop speeders and those driving under the influence this holiday season.

Texas DPS started its annual Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) on December 23, which will end on January 2.

Last year during this same weeklong stretch, Texas DPS issued more than 91,000 citations and warnings.

Glynda Chu, a public information officer with Austin TXDOT, says that 98 people in the Austin area were killed in alcohol-related crashes in 2021.

She urges locals to plan how they’re getting home before the party starts this weekend.

“DUIs are so expensive. They can cost you up to $17,000, and you can lose your job, you can lose your license. DUI crashes are 100 percent preventable,” said Chu.