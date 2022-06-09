HOSTYN, Texas (KXAN) — A historic Catholic church is on fire in Hostyn Thursday morning, sending a woman to the hospital. Her condition is unknown, according to Fayette County Office of Emergency Management Chief Craig Moreau.

Around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, a woman went to light a candle and there was a natural gas explosion, the emergency management chief said.

The large fire at the Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church is still burning as of Thursday at 9 a.m. The church, which was planted by German settlers in the 1800s, is a “total loss”, the emergency management chief said.

Photos from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office showed a large plume of black smoke coming from the road and large flames at the church. FM 2436 is completely closed, FCSO said.

There are small gas and power outages in the area, Moreau said.

Avoid the area as first responders work at the scene. The Texas Department of Transportation is at the scene to help with traffic.